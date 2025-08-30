Are There Any Pizza Chains That Serve Breakfast?

If you love pizza, you might be wondering why pies aren't available at all hours of the day — specifically in the morning. After all, eating pizza for breakfast is just as delicious as grabbing a pie for lunch. Luckily, it turns out a few pizza chains do offer a small lineup of breakfast options.

Certain Pizza Hut locations, for example, offer breakfast pizzas, including some Pizza Hut Express shops in airports, movie theaters, and hotels. These pies are topped with ingredients like sausage, bacon, egg, and cheese. Still, whether or not these pizzas are on the menu is up to the owner of each franchise.

Breakfast is also available at some international Pizza Hut locations, including stores in China, where traditional American-style breakfast offerings are on the menu like bacon, French toast, eggs, and coffee. If you're looking to grab breakfast from a chain that's a little closer to home, you might want to check out a local convenience store or gas station for a Hunt Brothers Pizza — one of the fastest-growing pizza carriers in the United States.