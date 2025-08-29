The Space-Saving Hack For Storing All Those Reusable Shopping Bags

If there's one thing almost every adult in the United States has in common, it's a secret stash of dozens of reusable shopping bags. Even in the shrinking areas where plastic bags are still available, many people still opt for high-quality reusable bags from Amazon, which are also notorious for taking up space. Since they're a part of daily life, the best way to handle an overabundance of reusable bags is to use storage techniques that give them a low profile.

Though there's an abundance of bins, bags, and boxes available to wrangle your bag collection, your folding game is actually the most important part of getting your reusable bags under control. Obviously, simply shoving them into a storage area would not only leave them crumpled and possibly compromise their structural integrity, but also takes up the most room. Laying them flat and folding them in half is much more efficient and allows you to fold them inside each other, so you can grab a handful of them at once.

If you're really strapped for storage space, however, the best folding technique is the one that will make each bag as small as possible. By folding the sides of the flattened bag toward each other until it creates a thin strip, then folding that strip up from the bottom into a small rectangle, the bag will take up no more space than a pack of index cards. You can even slide the straps over the folded bag to hold it closed.