Albert Einstein Invented An Appliance That Took Over Kitchens Everywhere. So Where Is It Today?

Albert Einstein is a renowned physicist whose name still echoes in rooms where brilliance is discussed, his contributions to science a huge leap for mankind. You'd assume that everything he invented and discovered was still being utilized today; but as surprising as it might sound, not everything has carried over to the present era. Take the Einstein-Szilard Refrigerator, for instance. Together with Leo Szilard, Einstein created the fridge as the answer to the lethal motorized compressors of 1920s refrigerators, which should've kept cold air moving and helped maintain the temperature sweet spot to keep your refrigerator at. Instead, they potentially released toxic gases when they broke down. Einstein's version went without these compressors by switching them out with a pump; though, in the end, the Einstein-Szilard Refrigerator never really took off because funding was scarce, rising political unrest was at an all-time high, and there was the rise of safer synthetic refrigerants.

While we won't be able to see what kitchens would look like with this in their arsenal, the idea behind it wasn't totally disregarded, as creations inspired by the Einstein-Szilard Refrigerator have popped up. One example was the Isobar, a vaccine cooling system. There was also the appliance created by researchers from the University of Oldenburg in Germany in 2005. Ultimately, while the fridge saw an untimely end, it's still possible that we'll see more technology inspired by it at some time in the future.