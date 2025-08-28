Frank Sinatra's Go-To Dessert Was A Cheesy Delight With A Lemon Twist

It's no secret that Frank Sinatra was a major foodie. The iconic crooner was known to have a list of his favorite foods that followed him on the road — many prepared and served by his valet, George Jacobs. Given his heritage, he had an affinity for Italian cuisine, with lemon ricotta torte being his favorite dessert.

Sinatra loved the Italian comfort dishes from his childhood and was a frequenter at Patsy's Italian Restaurant in New York City. Among the Italian dishes he'd get again and again, Sinatra enjoyed veal Milanese and he'd finish his visits with the lemon ricotta torte, a menu staple. In some recipes, lemon ricotta tortes incorporate nuts into either the crust or the filling, to help elevate and enrich the taste and texture. However, Patsy's opts to leave them out of the Scognamillo family recipe. This likely helps to make the dessert a little less dense while maintaining the ricotta's richness. Following a savory meal like veal Milanese with lemon ricotta torte makes perfect sense, as the citrus-and-herby flavors of the veal Milanese connect the lemon torte with the overall experience. It also allows the dessert to stand on its own with an enjoyably rich, fluffy, even if dense, texture.