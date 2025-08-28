Before You Make A Skillet Brownie In Your Cast Iron, Make Sure You've Done This

A cast iron skillet is the ultimate kitchen workhorse. You can sauté, fry, bake, or braise just about anything in this heavy metal pan — and we're not just talking about savory foods. Still, if your cast iron skillet is your one-stop shop for dinner and dessert, you'll want to make sure you properly clean it between uses. This helps prevent the flavors of a savory dish from transferring into a sweet one.

For example, let's say you just made a delicious batch of fried chicken in your cast iron skillet. This tried-and-true recipe involves boiling seasoned and floured chicken pieces in oil, shortening, or lard. Once you're done cooking and dispose of any excess oil, you realize you want to make a skillet brownie next. You'll need to properly rinse and scrub your cast iron — all without the use of soap — to remove that salty, delicious build-up first. This way, your brownies will taste like chocolate instead of chicken.