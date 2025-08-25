If you're looking for that perfectly caramelized crust when you don't have access to a grill, you should be pan-searing your steak. The steak sears on the outside, creating a nicely caramelized exterior while maintaining that red interior, though you can cook it to your desired temperature. But you might have heard of salt-frying, which occurs when the steak is cooked over a bed of coarse salt in a hot pan rather than directly on the pan's surface.

Sure, it's an option, but according to Pat LaFrieda of Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors (which will be serving food at the 2025 US Open), it's not the best option. "Pan-frying directly on a bed of salt is more myth than good technique," LaFrieda exclusively told Chowhound. He says salt actually burns at too-hot of a temperature and adds that "meat may not sear properly since salt doesn't transmit heat evenly like oil or fat."