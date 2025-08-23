Trader Joe's Pasta Fans Should Know Where Its Capellini Is Really Made

Let's talk about capellini: What is it, where does the name come from, and what region did most people find it in? To begin with, the name comes from the Italian word for "little hairs," which admittedly does not sound very appetizing — but it certainly isn't a misnomer. Although there is some debate over its origins, Naples is generally agreed upon as the birthplace of capellini. Traditional crafters of the pasta recommend pairing it with a light sauce, whether you're going for a simple dinner vibe and add butter and pepper, choose something with a bit more zest, like a light tomato sauce, or want to pair it with another famously Italian item — olive oil.

The supplier uses durum wheat, also called pasta wheat, and golden semolina, a kind of flour with more protein than the usual all-purpose. These ingredients, though simple, are essential to helping the pasta hold its shape, and the firmness also helps ensure you don't overcook your pasta too easily. The grains are then mixed with water to hold them together, and that's it for the dough. Noodles are then shaped and dried. And yes — nearly all of Trader Joe's other pastas are also imported from Italy, including their gnocchi (although gnocchi doesn't technically count as pasta), pappardelle, orzo, and more. The easiest way to find out each pasta's origin if you're curious? Each bag that is imported is clearly labeled as such to let shoppers know.