Robert Irvine Recommends This Affordable Cut As A Tasty Sirloin Alternative
When choosing cuts of steak, things can get very complicated, very quickly. Deciding which steaks to buy and which you should avoid means taking into account a range of factors, including marbling, how much the muscle has been used, and how significant the grain is. For a seemingly simple dish, steak can get overwhelming before you even start cooking. One consideration that matters more than most is price. It's often assumed you need to pay a pretty penny to get a great piece of meat, but finding a flavorful cut of steak that doesn't break the bank is easier than you might think. Just look beyond staples such as filet mignon, ribeye, and sirloin. One such cut recommended by celebrity chef Robert Irvine is the little-appreciated center-cut top sirloin, or baseball steak.
This delicious alternative to a traditional sirloin cut is significantly less expensive but still delivers on flavor. It sits somewhere between a filet mignon and a sirloin and is taken from the center of the top sirloin cap before being trimmed into a thick roundel, hence its name, like filet mignon. Unlike the filet, though, which is a lean cut, baseball steak has just enough marbling to enhance its flavor beyond the comparatively muted flavors of its more expensive lookalike. It's versatile, too, working well on the grill, on the stovetop, or even in a broiler. As an inexpensive alternative to sirloin or filet mignon, it's a great option.
Baseball steak punches above its price point
Though it isn't as popular as other, more commercial cuts, it's well worth trying baseball steak if you can get your hands on it. The real selling point here is the price. Baseball steak can come in at less than half the price of more expensive cuts such as filet mignon, its closest competitor. This lands it more in the range of a basic sirloin, or even cheaper steaks such as flap, hanger, or bavette.
As far as flavor is concerned, baseball steak punches well above its weight, making it a favorite of Robert Irvine and other chefs when they want a quick, tasty steak that's cheap to buy. It offers the soft, tender texture that makes filet mignon so prized, but its solid level of marbling gives it a much deeper, beefier flavor with the kind of rich, savory tasting notes you might expect from a ribeye or a more traditional sirloin cut.
Ribeye has much more marbling, sure, but that can feel overly rich to some. Baseball steak is a crowd-pleasing cut that gets the best of both worlds at an equally crowd-pleasing price point. Its cylindrical shape also sets it apart among less expensive steaks: Unlike thin cuts of sirloin, which overcook before they achieve a good crust, the thickness of a baseball steak allows for great color on the outside while the interior remains pink, moist, and perfectly tender.
How to find and cook baseball steak
While baseball steak is comparatively cheap, flavorful, and forgiving to cook, it's surprisingly difficult to get your hands on. Being a little more obscure than other cuts, you probably can't find it at your local grocery store. Rather, it's one you have to seek out at a butcher or speciality market. At the former, just ask for a baseball cut or a top sirloin round. For a good quality steak at a reasonable price point, it's worth going out of your way to find it — even if you only try it once.
Once you find yourself a baseball steak, cook it similarly to a filet mignon: Grill or pan-sear it to develop a good crust on the outside, then baste and rest it to ensure an even distribution of juices, a tender interior, and maximum flavor. When it comes to serving, it's delicious simply seasoned on its own or served with a big, bold steak sauce like a filet mignon. Robert Irvine has served his with everything from a blue cheese crust to crispy fried onions and collared greens. However you serve it, baseball steak is an underrated, affordable cut that's a surefire winner.