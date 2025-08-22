Robert Irvine Recommends This Affordable Cut As A Tasty Sirloin Alternative

When choosing cuts of steak, things can get very complicated, very quickly. Deciding which steaks to buy and which you should avoid means taking into account a range of factors, including marbling, how much the muscle has been used, and how significant the grain is. For a seemingly simple dish, steak can get overwhelming before you even start cooking. One consideration that matters more than most is price. It's often assumed you need to pay a pretty penny to get a great piece of meat, but finding a flavorful cut of steak that doesn't break the bank is easier than you might think. Just look beyond staples such as filet mignon, ribeye, and sirloin. One such cut recommended by celebrity chef Robert Irvine is the little-appreciated center-cut top sirloin, or baseball steak.

This delicious alternative to a traditional sirloin cut is significantly less expensive but still delivers on flavor. It sits somewhere between a filet mignon and a sirloin and is taken from the center of the top sirloin cap before being trimmed into a thick roundel, hence its name, like filet mignon. Unlike the filet, though, which is a lean cut, baseball steak has just enough marbling to enhance its flavor beyond the comparatively muted flavors of its more expensive lookalike. It's versatile, too, working well on the grill, on the stovetop, or even in a broiler. As an inexpensive alternative to sirloin or filet mignon, it's a great option.