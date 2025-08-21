Gordon Ramsay Thinks This Culinary Skill Is Far More Important Than Cooking

Unless you recently emerged from living in a cave for 20 years, you know Gordon Ramsay. If you're a regular visitor to Chowhound, you probably know a lot about chef Ramsay — whether that's from his incredibly successful restaurant empire, one of his many hit television shows, his famous cookbooks, or a combination of all three. When a 17-time Michelin-starred chef like Gordon Ramsay speaks, people listen.

The Gentleman's Journal interviewed the famous chef about his newest flagship Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High in London, and — as expected — he had plenty of interesting things to say. Perhaps what stood out to us the most was the insight that taste itself is even more important than cooking skill. "I'll teach you how to taste first before I teach you how to cook," Ramsay said in the interview. "Because if you don't understand how it tastes, you shouldn't be cooking it."

He also notes that chefs today get so caught up with making beautiful-looking dishes, they can throw off the dish's balance and lose sight of flavor. It's no surprise that a chef like Ramsay emphasizes taste first and foremost because you don't get to his level in the culinary profession without making thousands and thousands of dishes that just flat out taste good.