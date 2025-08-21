Gordon Ramsay Considers Cooking For This Client One Of His Greatest Honors As A Chef

While he's most widely known for his fiery TV personality, which he's displayed on a wide variety of cooking shows including "Hell's Kitchen," the "MasterChef" series, and "Kitchen Nightmares," Gordon Ramsay has never stopped working as a culinary star in his own right. The Scottish-born celebrity chef currently holds eight Michelin stars, at the time of writing, alongside owning several hugely successful restaurants all around the world, in locations as far flung as Versailles, Dubai, Singapore, Paris, and Las Vegas, to name just a few. And, over the course of his celebrated, decades-long career, Ramsay has had the pleasure of cooking for countless celebrities.

In a 2009 interview with Bon Appétit, the British chef shared his absolute favorite client. In fact, Ramsay considers it one of the greatest honors of his career — cooking for former South African president and humanitarian icon Nelson Mandela. When asked about the most fun he's ever had cooking for someone, Ramsay replied, "I've been lucky enough to have had lots of incredible experiences, but last year I had the honor of cooking at Nelson Mandela's 90th birthday party in London. The atmosphere was electric, and it was a huge privilege to be involved." Managing the culinary aspect of the event was also no small feat — 500 guests were a part of the celebration.