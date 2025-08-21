Gordon Ramsay Considers Cooking For This Client One Of His Greatest Honors As A Chef
While he's most widely known for his fiery TV personality, which he's displayed on a wide variety of cooking shows including "Hell's Kitchen," the "MasterChef" series, and "Kitchen Nightmares," Gordon Ramsay has never stopped working as a culinary star in his own right. The Scottish-born celebrity chef currently holds eight Michelin stars, at the time of writing, alongside owning several hugely successful restaurants all around the world, in locations as far flung as Versailles, Dubai, Singapore, Paris, and Las Vegas, to name just a few. And, over the course of his celebrated, decades-long career, Ramsay has had the pleasure of cooking for countless celebrities.
In a 2009 interview with Bon Appétit, the British chef shared his absolute favorite client. In fact, Ramsay considers it one of the greatest honors of his career — cooking for former South African president and humanitarian icon Nelson Mandela. When asked about the most fun he's ever had cooking for someone, Ramsay replied, "I've been lucky enough to have had lots of incredible experiences, but last year I had the honor of cooking at Nelson Mandela's 90th birthday party in London. The atmosphere was electric, and it was a huge privilege to be involved." Managing the culinary aspect of the event was also no small feat — 500 guests were a part of the celebration.
Other celebrities Gordon Ramsay has been honored to cook for throughout his career
Nelson Mandela isn't the only living legend Gordon Ramsay has been honored to feed — he's also discussed the pride he felt when given the chance to cook sea bass for the late Princess Diana. The celebrated chef gushed during a 2021 episode of his travel and cooking show, "Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek," that the beloved royal "was one of the most gracious members of the royal family I've ever met" (via The Independent). In fact, Ramsay described it as his favorite meal thus far.
Elsewhere, the accomplished restaurateur also spoke proudly of his experience cooking for the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II, who awarded Ramsay an Order of the British Empire in 2006 in honor of his massive culinary contributions. During a 2024 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the chef sweetly recalled what it was like preparing a meal for Her Majesty, saying, "Cooking for the Queen and Lady Di were two of the big highlights of my cooking career."