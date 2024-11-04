The Italian Egg Pasta You Should Be Using For Butter-Based Pasta Sauces

Anyone who is a self-proclaimed pasta lover probably has a favorite pasta shape, whether it's a common classic like penne or bowtie or an obscure pasta shape like the mysterious, tennis-racket-shaped racchette. Between the way the pasta catches your sauce of choice and how the texture feels when you chew, the right shape can make all the difference in your eating experience — but with approximately 350 pasta shapes in the world, it's sometimes tempting to stick to the tried and true. If you're going to branch out, though, spaghetti's lesser-known sibling tagliolini is a great place to start.

The egg-based, ribbon-like pasta is akin not just to spaghetti, but also to italian tagliatelle. They're set apart by their cut (or 'taglia' in Italian), with tagliolini being slightly thinner. But with the same ingredients and, of course, similar names, you certainly shouldn't be ashamed if you've ever wondered what exactly the difference between tagliolini and tagliatelle is. Still, even that minor difference affects the way the sauce sits on the pasta, which is why the extra-thin cut of tagliolini is extra-perfect for delicate sauces, from sage butter to a creamy cacio e pepe, to coat the long, cylindrical surface area, resulting in a light, flavorful bite. An added benefit? It only takes two to three minutes to cook.