The Secret To Air Fryer Avocado Fries With A Crispy, Flavorful Coating
If you haven't tried making avocado fries in your air fryer yet, what are you waiting for? They're one of the unexpected foods to throw into your air fryer ASAP, a creamy, crispy take on traditional onion rings, they're easy to make and even easier to eat, and the dipping sauce pairings just keep on coming. We wanted to know the best way to make these epic little appetizers, so we turned to Myles Bryan, demo chef at Ninja Kitchen Appliances, for some tips on perfecting a batch of air fryer avocado fries. His advice hinges on three things — a perfectly ripe avocado (ripe, but not too soft — here's how to speed up the ripening process), a flour-egg-panko breading process, and a touch of oil just before going into the air fryer.
"You'll get the best results with a light breading. Plain avocado slices in the air fryer tend to soften very quickly, whereas breading helps them hold shape, crisp up, and develop a nice texture contrast," Bryan said. Season the panko breadcrumbs to infuse the coating of your avocado fries with plenty of flavor and tailor the spices to your own taste. Bryan recommends starting with salt, smoked paprika, garlic powder, and black pepper. Then, add some flaky sea salt after air frying to finish the fries.
Pitfalls and perfect pairings for crispy air fryer avocado fries
There are plenty of ways to make air fryer avocado fries. You could skip the egg and use aquafaba instead, or incorporate gluten-free flours and coconut flakes into your breading, or use breadcrumbs instead of panko (here's the difference between them). But, beginners often struggle with a few of the same problems, usually leading to soggy or otherwise unappetizing avocado fries. You can get a mushy batch of fries if you choose avocados that are overripe or if you overcrowd the basket. Spray each avocado fry with a little oil right after breading it so the coating gets browned and toasted, and avoid overcooking: "Avocado only needs a few minutes — too long and it gets greasy and bitter," Myles Bryan said.
Once you pull those crispy, breaded, golden brown avocado fries out of the air fryer, the real fun begins with dipping sauces. Choose from the traditional spread of sauces, the kind you'd pair with onion rings or fries. Bryan suggests creamy and tangy sauces like chipotle-lime mayo or sriracha mayo, salsa verde, or sweet chili sauce as great pairing options. Ranch sauces, cilantro yogurt, and sun-dried tomato aioli are all great sauces for dipping, as well. And, add some lime juice as a garnish on the avocado fries or in the dipping sauce for a little extra zest.