The Secret To Air Fryer Avocado Fries With A Crispy, Flavorful Coating

If you haven't tried making avocado fries in your air fryer yet, what are you waiting for? They're one of the unexpected foods to throw into your air fryer ASAP, a creamy, crispy take on traditional onion rings, they're easy to make and even easier to eat, and the dipping sauce pairings just keep on coming. We wanted to know the best way to make these epic little appetizers, so we turned to Myles Bryan, demo chef at Ninja Kitchen Appliances, for some tips on perfecting a batch of air fryer avocado fries. His advice hinges on three things — a perfectly ripe avocado (ripe, but not too soft — here's how to speed up the ripening process), a flour-egg-panko breading process, and a touch of oil just before going into the air fryer.

"You'll get the best results with a light breading. Plain avocado slices in the air fryer tend to soften very quickly, whereas breading helps them hold shape, crisp up, and develop a nice texture contrast," Bryan said. Season the panko breadcrumbs to infuse the coating of your avocado fries with plenty of flavor and tailor the spices to your own taste. Bryan recommends starting with salt, smoked paprika, garlic powder, and black pepper. Then, add some flaky sea salt after air frying to finish the fries.