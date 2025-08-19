How To Prevent That Unappetizing Skin From Forming On Instant Pudding

If you have ever made a bowl of instant pudding, you know the drill: whisk, wait, chill, eat. But somewhere between wait and chill, a sneaky little problem can creep in — a thin, rubbery film across the top. For some people, that pudding skin is a nostalgic nod to grandma's stovetop custard. For others, it is an unwelcome texture bomb that ruins the dessert's silky-smooth vibe.

The science behind it is simple: When the surface of the pudding is exposed to air, moisture evaporates, leaving proteins and starches to dry out and form a chewy layer. This can happen with any custard or cream-based desserts like that classic vanilla pudding, but instant pudding sets so fast that you might not notice this until it is too late.

The fix? Don't just cover the bowl before chilling. Press plastic wrap directly onto the pudding's surface. You want zero air contact, so the wrap needs to be touching every bit of the top. This creates a moisture seal, preventing evaporation and keeping the texture perfectly creamy. Pastry chefs do this with pastry cream, chocolate ganache, and lemon curd as well for the exact same reason.

If you would rather skip plastic wrap, parchment paper is a hack that can work just as well. Cut it to size and smooth it down so it hugs the surface. As a bonus, parchment is compostable, which makes it a little more eco-friendly.