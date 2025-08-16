How A Sugar Cube Can Save Your Fresh Baked Cookies

There are only a few things more disappointing than biting into a cookie that looks soft and chewy, just to find it's gone dry and hard overnight. If you've ever baked a perfect batch only to have it lose its magic by the next day, you're not alone. Unfortunately, you might not be able to enjoy all your cookies as soon as they come out of the oven. There is, however, an easy trick that will keep them from going stale as quickly, and this time, you don't have to use sliced bread to keep cookies from going stale. Instead, there's a tiny and overlooked substitute sitting in your pantry: a sugar cube.

Sugar cubes may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about rescuing your baked treats. They're usually plopped into tea rather than placed next to chocolate chip cookies. But here's the trick: They can help absorb extra moisture in the air, whether from the surrounding air or what's leftover in an airtight container. That's why they're so useful here.

If you leave a sugar cube in an airtight container with your cookies, it acts as a mini humidity buffer. Instead of your cookies getting soggy or turning stale due to condensation or environmental moisture, the sugar cube takes on some of that load. You'll be left with cookies that retain their texture longer without needing any special packaging.