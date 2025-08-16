How Different Types Of Hot Sauce Affect Your Pizza

Spicy pizza is a popular trend these days, and a sprinkle of red pepper flakes is just the beginning of the sauces, spices, and peppers people are using for toppings. People are dousing frozen pizzas with hot honey and using Buffalo sauce in lieu of tomato sauce (or even in addition to). Hot sauces are finding their way into pizzas these days, but every hot sauce has a different flavor. That flavor will impact your pizza, so we turned to a couple of experts for direction on how to pair hot sauce and pizza: Mike Fadem, chef and owner of Ops, and chef John True from Turbo Pizza.

No matter the kind of hot sauce, the timing of when you add it to your pizza is one of the underlying influences on the final heat level. Chef True suggested adding it post-bake as a dip or drizzle. "This keeps the heat and flavor vibrant, rather than letting the oven dull them," he said. Chef Fadem explained that both methods add some level of spice and suggested choosing based on your other pizza toppings. He said, "If you add it to the sauce, you're probably choosing the other toppings to go well with the altered flavor profile of the sauce."

Each kind of hot sauce changes the flavor of the pizza, and some are better as dips or baked into the sauce. True outlined a few of the more popular kinds of hot sauce for us, and how to pair them with pizza.