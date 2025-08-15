How To Easily Grow Chia Seeds In A Glass Baking Dish

Many people just can't imagine starting their day without a creamy, delicious chia pudding. That comes as no surprise since this irresistible dish is incredibly easy to make — just mix all the ingredients together and leave them in the fridge overnight. If you've never tried making chia pudding before and you're wondering how long to soak chia seeds for a smooth and decadent pudding, usually about 20 minutes is all it takes to reach the perfect texture. Hence, whether enjoyed as a satisfying breakfast or brunch or as a quick grab-and-go snack, chia pudding is one of the quickest and easiest ways to incorporate chia seeds into your day. That's exactly what you're after, given how these seeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, magnesium, antioxidants, fiber, and protein.

But seeds aren't the only way to enjoy this marvelous member of the mint family. Chia sprouts, the germinated version of chia seeds, are also incredibly versatile and have many culinary uses. Plus, according to one review published in the Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition journal, chia sprouts boast more amino acids, fiber, and antioxidants than unsprouted seeds. They're perfect for everything from salads to morning smoothies. The best part about them is that sprouting them at home is surprisingly simple. All you need is a terracotta tray, a glass baking dish, a lot of water (they can absorb enough to grow to 12 times their usual size), and a little patience. If you're wondering whether sprouted seeds and beans are safe to eat, there's absolutely no need to worry.