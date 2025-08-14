Is Ginger Paste Just As Good As Fresh Ginger?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to cooking with ginger root, experts often tell you fresh is best. In order to tackle this debate, Chowhound gathered insight from Rosie Kellett, author of "In for Dinner: 101 Delicious, Affordable Recipes to Share." When asked if ginger paste was as good as fresh ginger, Kellett expressed that "it is not; I actually never use ginger paste and always go for fresh."

There are a variety of reasons people may opt for paste over fresh ginger, one being convenience. Lifespan is another factor since store-bought paste tends to have a longer shelf life than fresh ginger, though with this ease comes other considerations. For example, store-bought varieties can contain ingredients beyond mere ginger root: Commonly, xanthan gum as a thickener, oil, and synthetic colors to create a fresh appearance. These added ingredients also cause ginger paste to lose the bite, or spiciness, that fresh ginger is known for. Learning how to shop for fresh ginger with the strongest flavor benefits all of your dishes.

Kellett recommends fresh over store-bought paste in recipes across the board: "The flavor is miles better, there are no additives, stabilizers, or extra salt to contend with and I think it's always an improvement, worth the few minutes it takes to grate or chop." Regardless of which gets added to your grocery list, it's worth your while to brush up on ways to cook with ginger at home.