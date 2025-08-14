Is Ginger Paste Just As Good As Fresh Ginger?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to cooking with ginger root, experts often tell you fresh is best. In order to tackle this debate, Chowhound gathered insight from Rosie Kellett, author of "In for Dinner: 101 Delicious, Affordable Recipes to Share." When asked if ginger paste was as good as fresh ginger, Kellett expressed that "it is not; I actually never use ginger paste and always go for fresh."
There are a variety of reasons people may opt for paste over fresh ginger, one being convenience. Lifespan is another factor since store-bought paste tends to have a longer shelf life than fresh ginger, though with this ease comes other considerations. For example, store-bought varieties can contain ingredients beyond mere ginger root: Commonly, xanthan gum as a thickener, oil, and synthetic colors to create a fresh appearance. These added ingredients also cause ginger paste to lose the bite, or spiciness, that fresh ginger is known for. Learning how to shop for fresh ginger with the strongest flavor benefits all of your dishes.
Kellett recommends fresh over store-bought paste in recipes across the board: "The flavor is miles better, there are no additives, stabilizers, or extra salt to contend with and I think it's always an improvement, worth the few minutes it takes to grate or chop." Regardless of which gets added to your grocery list, it's worth your while to brush up on ways to cook with ginger at home.
Easily make fresh ginger paste at home
Homemade ginger paste is easy to make at home and saves you money (and needless additives). For those who go for store-bought paste to avoid peeling your ginger, you're in luck. Many recipes don't require you to remove the skin, making this process much easier. Rosie Kellett suggests an easy way to make your own paste: "I find that finely grating ginger on a microplane is a perfect substitution; there's no need to add any water." Using a grater to mince ginger root also works well, or you can just toss your ginger root into a food processor.
Its important to note that any additional liquids you throw into your mixture affect the lifespan of your homemade paste. Ginger mixed with oil can last up to a couple of weeks. If you've added water, it's recommended to enjoy your ginger paste in the immediate days after. When it comes to maintaining the freshness of your homemade paste, freezing pre-portioned sections of the larger recipe and transferring them into a separate container is a viable solution, though you should keep an eye out for any signs of discoloration; this can mean the mixture has gone bad. There are many tools out there that can make saving your pre-made paste easier, such as the GGUW nugget ice cube tray with bin. This preservation technique also makes your cooking process faster and more waste-efficient since you can use exactly what you need, when you need it.