The Type Of Cheese To Add To Macaroni And Cheese To Ensure It Stays Moist

The world of macaroni and cheese is full of a surprising amount of divisiveness and stress, especially for a food that's supposed to bring comfort. Perhaps this is due to the fact that the term "perfect macaroni and cheese" means something a little bit different to everyone. Some prefer creamy, silky stovetop versions, while others prefer the beautifully cheesy crunch that comes from being oven-baked. One standard, however, is universal — no one likes dry macaroni and cheese.

Crispy panko-coated top notwithstanding, even those who prefer baked cheesy mac are expecting to bite through the crust to find al dente pasta nestled in layers of velvety cheese. One way to achieve this almost every time (and avoid a broken roux that makes your mac and cheese both greasy and dry at the same time) is to add the creamiest melting cheese of them all — buttery, beautiful brie.

Usually the centerpiece of dishes like hazelnut and fig baked brie, this cheese adds both sophistication and a perfectly smooth texture to homemade mac and cheese. You can either add it (sans the rind) to your cheese sauce mixture along with your other shredded cheeses, or melt it separately and pour it directly into the pasta in lieu of using a roux at all. While brie may add some buttery flavor to your mac and cheese, its main role is to ensure a creamy texture. Knowing this, you'll need to combine the brie with a few handfuls of classic cheeses like shredded cheddar or jack cheese.