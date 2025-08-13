The Type Of Cheese To Add To Macaroni And Cheese To Ensure It Stays Moist
The world of macaroni and cheese is full of a surprising amount of divisiveness and stress, especially for a food that's supposed to bring comfort. Perhaps this is due to the fact that the term "perfect macaroni and cheese" means something a little bit different to everyone. Some prefer creamy, silky stovetop versions, while others prefer the beautifully cheesy crunch that comes from being oven-baked. One standard, however, is universal — no one likes dry macaroni and cheese.
Crispy panko-coated top notwithstanding, even those who prefer baked cheesy mac are expecting to bite through the crust to find al dente pasta nestled in layers of velvety cheese. One way to achieve this almost every time (and avoid a broken roux that makes your mac and cheese both greasy and dry at the same time) is to add the creamiest melting cheese of them all — buttery, beautiful brie.
Usually the centerpiece of dishes like hazelnut and fig baked brie, this cheese adds both sophistication and a perfectly smooth texture to homemade mac and cheese. You can either add it (sans the rind) to your cheese sauce mixture along with your other shredded cheeses, or melt it separately and pour it directly into the pasta in lieu of using a roux at all. While brie may add some buttery flavor to your mac and cheese, its main role is to ensure a creamy texture. Knowing this, you'll need to combine the brie with a few handfuls of classic cheeses like shredded cheddar or jack cheese.
Elevating brie-infused mac and cheese
Since you're already adding brie — a cheese known not only for its nuanced flavor, but also being a bit pricey — to this dish, it makes sense to add other ingredients that will seriously upgrade your mac and cheese. The most obvious way to do this is to pair the brie with several other more sophisticated cheeses, such as fontina, Swiss, smoked Gouda, or even zesty pepper jack. If you're of the opinion that it's just not mac and cheese if there's no cheddar, try combining sharp yellow and aged white cheddars to recreate that classic flavor with an upgraded twist.
Brie also goes well with a wide range of additional ingredients and seasonings. If you want to add some zing, try adding a teaspoon or two of dried mustard or powdered ranch mix, or swapping out traditional panko breadcrumbs for crushed cheese crackers (spicy Cheez-Its would be absolutely delicious). If you're a fan of more traditional flavors, try adding a pinch of paprika, crushed red pepper flakes, or using crumbled Ritz crackers as a topping for more buttery intensity. You can also always add the universally beloved flavor of bacon bits to this cheesy delight.
Though there's nothing wrong with enjoying this dish as an indulgent side or main, you can also zhuzh up the flavor and increase nutritional density with ingredients like frozen spinach, chopped roasted red peppers, or roasted broccoli. Lots of veggies pair beautifully with cheese, as they contain fat-soluble vitamins.