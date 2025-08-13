The Must-Try Milk Substitute For Extra Creamy Mac And Cheese

If there's one kitchen staple of yesteryear that deserves a serious comeback, it's buttermilk. Originally a byproduct of churning cream to make butter, the version available in modern grocery stores is actually lightly fermented dairy milk with a sour flavor not unlike yogurt. This fermentation process makes it slightly acidic, which is why buttermilk is used to make classic Southern biscuits. That acidity produces CO2 during the baking process that makes the biscuits puff up and creates those signature flaky layers.

It also adds beautiful tanginess to the end product, which makes it perfect for a range of other uses, from making custard pies and brining proteins to creating extra creamy mac and cheese. Buttermilk may sound like an odd ingredient to use in this dish, but this is actually a marriage made in heaven. Since buttermilk is already thick and silky, it's actually a great substitute for making a traditional roux, meaning it adds flavor and offers a shortcut to a truly delicious end product.

Instead of painstakingly whisking together milk, flour, and butter and hoping the roux doesn't break, you can just stir the shredded cheese of your choice into a cup or two of heated buttermilk. For even more richness, you can add buttermilk to a simple two-ingredient cheese sauce that combines cream cheese and shredded cheddar for the silkiest mac and cheese of your life. The buttermilk's vinegary undertones keep things from tasting too rich, while also elevating the cheesiness of the whole dish.