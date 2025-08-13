The Only Types Of Milk You Should Be Reaching For When Making Instant Pudding
Instant pudding can be one of the simplest desserts ever, but it still requires tact, especially with the type of milk you use. The back of the box will usually simply call for milk, but not all milk provides the same creaminess or richness that you might want from your pudding. For the best pudding, use full-fat milk options, which contain over 3% milk fat. Skim milk and other reduced-fat options, think 1% or 2%, can leave your pudding lighter. Whole milk, evaporated milk, and full-fat plant-based options like coconut milk are brilliant choices.
Whole milk, for example, is ideal for most boxed puddings because it's easily available and rich enough to create that perfect creamy consistency, all without being too heavy. If you want to maximize your pudding's richness, consider using evaporated milk. It is thicker right out of the can, has a concentrated dairy flavor, and its silky texture yields pudding that is very rich. However, you should know that your pudding may taste slightly more intense, so it's the perfect option when you're shooting for decadence; think chocolate or butterscotch. And if you don't have some on standby, you can evaporate regular milk at home in just a few steps. Evaporated milk is also firmer, which is a positive if you plan to use it for pudding pie fillings or layered desserts that truly need structure.
Fat plays a major role in your pudding
A major benefit of using higher-fat milks for instant pudding is how well they help create a rich, thick texture. This matters if you're preparing dessert ahead of time or serving it at an event.
There's full-fat coconut milk, which is a total game changer when making dairy-free or vegan puddings. However, even if you aren't concerned about avoiding dairy, the flavor alone will completely change the taste of a classic vanilla pudding into something more tropical and unexpected. (If you want a plant-based option with a more neutral flavor, oat milk contains more fat than most other popular dairy alternatives.) You will also find that it helps the pudding set faster when properly chilled. Be sure to avoid boxed coconut milk, which is often diluted, and stick to canned milk. Stir thoroughly before adding it to your pudding mix so that the cream and water portions are mixed well.
It is important to note that instant pudding is about more than just the time in your refrigerator, as you need a good ratio of liquid to fat. Too little fat will yield a pudding that might fall apart, and too much fat will create a pudding that is too stiff. This is exactly why milks such as almond, soy, or rice tend to yield inferior pudding unless fortified. Using any of the full-fat milks previously mentioned allows your pudding to set properly. So whether it's a quick snack or just a dessert base, full-fat milk is the way to go. Even a little more fat can make all the difference.