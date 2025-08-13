The Only Types Of Milk You Should Be Reaching For When Making Instant Pudding

Instant pudding can be one of the simplest desserts ever, but it still requires tact, especially with the type of milk you use. The back of the box will usually simply call for milk, but not all milk provides the same creaminess or richness that you might want from your pudding. For the best pudding, use full-fat milk options, which contain over 3% milk fat. Skim milk and other reduced-fat options, think 1% or 2%, can leave your pudding lighter. Whole milk, evaporated milk, and full-fat plant-based options like coconut milk are brilliant choices.

Whole milk, for example, is ideal for most boxed puddings because it's easily available and rich enough to create that perfect creamy consistency, all without being too heavy. If you want to maximize your pudding's richness, consider using evaporated milk. It is thicker right out of the can, has a concentrated dairy flavor, and its silky texture yields pudding that is very rich. However, you should know that your pudding may taste slightly more intense, so it's the perfect option when you're shooting for decadence; think chocolate or butterscotch. And if you don't have some on standby, you can evaporate regular milk at home in just a few steps. Evaporated milk is also firmer, which is a positive if you plan to use it for pudding pie fillings or layered desserts that truly need structure.