You've Probably Never Thought About Serving Sausage This Way

Whether it's grilled, pan-fried, maybe tossed into pasta, or served up with eggs, sausages are enjoyed all over the world. However, grating sausages is a curveball many home cooks haven't considered. And yet, it's a technique that can completely change how you think about using sausages as an ingredient.

It doesn't matter if it's a smoked kielbasa or a spicy chorizo; tossing one in the freezer for about an hour and then running it across a box grater opens up a whole new world of toppings. The beauty of this technique is that you get all the flavor of the sausage without overwhelming the dish. When you sprinkle grated sausage over a baked potato or in a bowl of soup, you get a meaty punch without even using a fraction of what you would if you just sliced the entire sausage. The grated bits quickly settle into whatever you are serving, something akin to how cheese and crispy breadcrumbs work. It's a way to bring richness and depth without the bulk. And since sausage is already seasoned, you're not just adding protein, but you're also layering on herbs, spices, and smoke in one move.

The key to pulling off serving grated sausage is using already cooked sausages. Raw sausages will just smear and make a mess on your grater. Stick it in the freezer until it is partially firm, but not solid like a rock, for the best texture.