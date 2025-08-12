Are Special Crêpe Pans Really Necessary, Or Can You Get Perfect Crêpes Without One?

Crêpes are one of those foods that seem much fancier and more complicated to make than they actually are. While crêpes are different from pancakes in that they're thinner and a bit more versatile than one of America's favorite breakfast foods, they share similar ingredients and may be served with similar accompaniments. In fact, it's not uncommon for crêpes to be center stage on National Pancake Day — a fun, casual holiday observed on February 28 in the United States. This event also often jumpstarts the annual debate over whether or not a crêpe pan is truly necessary for making thin, crisp, delicious crêpes.

The main difference between a crêpe pan and a standard nonstick skillet is how flat a crêpe pan is on the bottom. Whereas some skillets gently curve upward into the sides, the bottom and sides of a crêpe pan are bracketed by a sharp corner. They also tend to be very shallow compared to skillets — about ½ an inch deep, or less. These differences are supposed to help the crêpe spread and cook evenly over the whole bottom of the pan, developing the classic crisp edges from a more even heat distribution.

However, that doesn't mean you need to rush out and purchase a new kitchen tool to try your hand at making some savory buckwheat crêpes stuffed with salmon and homemade créme fraîche. A sturdy nonstick skillet is just as capable of turning out thin, crisp crêpes, though they may be a touch smaller and less uniform.