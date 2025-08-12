The Secret To Cooking A Large Batch Of Rice Without Ending Up With A Mushy Bottom

Here's something most home cooks discover the hard way: scaling up stovetop rice is hard work, and escaping without a mushy bottom is hardly guaranteed. But the solution isn't a better technique — it's abandoning the stovetop entirely and cooking your rice in the oven instead.

There are plenty of everyday mistakes people make when cooking rice, but for large batches, your stove might be working against you. Think about it: When you're cooking rice on the stovetop, all the heat comes from directly below. That bottom layer gets hammered with intense heat while the top barely simmers, creating an uneven cooking environment that gets worse as you scale up. But in the oven, the heat surrounds your rice. Not only is this method more risk-free, but it's extremely helpful if you don't own a rice cooker: No scorches on the bottom of the pan, and you can walk away without babysitting a pot.

The method works beautifully for different rice varieties, too. Brown rice, which can be notoriously tricky on the stovetop, bakes for one hour and comes out perfectly, as long as you remember to pre-soak your brown rice first. Long-grain white rice, jasmine, and basmati also respond well to this cooking method. When the rice is fully cooked and there is only a little bit of liquid left, fluff it with a fork and cover the pan again. The steaming process will allow it to absorb any remaining liquid.