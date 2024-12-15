The Trick That'll Cut Down On The Time It Takes To Cook Brown Rice

Though brown rice offers a few more health benefits than white rice, our favorite reason for making this swap is the flavor. White rice is dense, chewy, and delicious, but lacks the lightly sweet nuttiness of the brown variety. These flavors are the perfect complement to sweet recipes like tres leches rice pudding or sweet and sticky Thai rice. The only hiccup is that basic steamed brown rice can take up to 45 minutes, while white rice takes less than half that time.

The reason brown rice takes so much longer is because the grains are covered in a hard outer casing called bran. This bran contains many of the nutrients that give brown rice its health food status, but the tradeoff is that it takes nearly an hour to make. White rice cooks faster because the bran is removed during processing, allowing water to easily penetrate the grains. However, soaking your brown rice prior to steaming can reduce its cooking time by more than half.

While it takes a little forethought and planning, soaking helps soften brown rice's hard bran layer, so part of the cooking process is done before you start heating it. This hack is also super easy to do — just add the amount of brown rice you intend to cook to an airtight container, cover it with twice as much water, and put it in the fridge overnight. The next day, cook it as you normally would — it should be ready in 20 to 30 minutes.