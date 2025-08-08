The Spanish Way To Make Tomato Soup 10x Better

That tasty tomato soup is a comfort classic. It is reliable, cozy, and often paired with a grilled cheese sandwich for that nostalgic punch. But let's be honest: Most versions (especially the canned kind) lean a little thin, a little one-note — fine for a weeknight dinner, but not exactly exciting.

Enter salmorejo, Spain's answer to the "meh" tomato soup. It's like your soup went on holiday to Córdoba, got a tan, and came back more cooler, richer, and wildly better dressed. Salmorejo is a cold tomato soup that's all about texture. Unlike its more famous cousin gazpacho, which often leans on chunky veg and bright acidity, salmorejo is thick, creamy, silky, and deeply tomato-forward. And the trick that makes it magic? Bread. Yes! Actual bread blended into the soup. Crusty white bread is torn into chunks and soaked in ripe tomatoes (or a good-quality canned version), then blitzed together with the tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and vinegar. The bread thickens the soup without cream and gives it body. It's like tomato soup with a backbone. Velvety but still refreshing and far more satisfying than anything that's been diluted with broth or dairy.

The vinegar (typically sherry but balsamic or red wine vinegar work too) lifts the richness with a bit of tang. And when blended long enough, the olive oil emulsifies the mixture into something almost sauce-like in its smoothness. Think of it as a tomato soup that could confidently double as a dip or even a homemade pasta sauce.