The Spanish Way To Make Tomato Soup 10x Better
That tasty tomato soup is a comfort classic. It is reliable, cozy, and often paired with a grilled cheese sandwich for that nostalgic punch. But let's be honest: Most versions (especially the canned kind) lean a little thin, a little one-note — fine for a weeknight dinner, but not exactly exciting.
Enter salmorejo, Spain's answer to the "meh" tomato soup. It's like your soup went on holiday to Córdoba, got a tan, and came back more cooler, richer, and wildly better dressed. Salmorejo is a cold tomato soup that's all about texture. Unlike its more famous cousin gazpacho, which often leans on chunky veg and bright acidity, salmorejo is thick, creamy, silky, and deeply tomato-forward. And the trick that makes it magic? Bread. Yes! Actual bread blended into the soup. Crusty white bread is torn into chunks and soaked in ripe tomatoes (or a good-quality canned version), then blitzed together with the tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and vinegar. The bread thickens the soup without cream and gives it body. It's like tomato soup with a backbone. Velvety but still refreshing and far more satisfying than anything that's been diluted with broth or dairy.
The vinegar (typically sherry but balsamic or red wine vinegar work too) lifts the richness with a bit of tang. And when blended long enough, the olive oil emulsifies the mixture into something almost sauce-like in its smoothness. Think of it as a tomato soup that could confidently double as a dip or even a homemade pasta sauce.
How to turn any tomato soup into salmorejo
Now here's where it gets fun: You don't have to start from scratch when making salmorejo. Want to give your existing tomato soup (homemade or store-bought) a Spanish makeover? Easy. Warm or cold, just toss it in a blender with a handful of crustless day-old bread (baguette, ciabatta, sandwich bread, take your pick, but avoid anything super seeded or sweet) and a splash of vinegar. Blitz until it thickens and the texture tightens up. Then slowly stream in olive oil while blending. The result is instantly more luxurious and restaurant-level good.
But don't stop there. The traditional Spanish topping game is where salmorejo really pulls ahead. Crumbled hard-boiled egg and strips of jamón serrano (or prosciutto, in a pinch) go on top. The egg adds richness, the ham adds salt and umami, and together they elevate your soup from starter to main course. If you are skipping meat, go with roasted chickpeas or crispy shallots for crunch and depth. Want to keep it chill (literally)? Serve it cold as intended. Or give the hot version a go during cooler months; salmorejo can take the heat.
Either way, this simple Spanish hack transforms tomato soup from something plain and simple into something you crave. It's rich without being heavy, simple without being boring, and proof that a humble bowl of soup can still surprise you, especially when it brings bread, vinegar, and jamón to the party.