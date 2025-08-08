The Wild Topping Chefs Are Adding To Pizza For Next-Level Crunch
For die-hard pizza fans, the limit truly doesn't exist when it comes to ways to enjoy this Italian comfort food. Though even for the biggest pizza lovers, you'd expect they'd begin to wonder about alternative topping options they just didn't have the chance to try yet ... I mean, you can only have pepperoni and cheese so many times, right? For some chefs, when it comes to funky toppings, potatoes... and especially potato chips on pizza, aren't as far out as they sound.
Though for anyone who has yet to try this unique combination, it may seem a bit too much on the wild side. Trying potato chips on pizza is like opening a can of worms. You'd be surprised to know the sheer number of uses for potato chips that transcend snacking, and the numerous ways they seem to make all the sense in the world. Texture is one of the various ways that people feel compelled by and drawn to food. This massively important component directly aligns with the inclination to add an extra layer of crunch to your meals.
For some, the component of crunch supersedes all else — incorporating additional sensory experience into the enjoyment of one's meal. Foods like pizza can often be very doughy. The added crunch factor of potato chips has the capacity to significantly increase one's enjoyment of this delicious, comforting classic. Atop the billowy crust and acidic tomato base, something crisp to round off the soft dough might be what your next pizza needs. Though any old thin potato chip won't really do the trick. Either opt for thicker, kettle cut varieties or try your hand at making your own.
Potatoes are a versatile addition to pizza
There's a longer-standing historical influence of potatoes on pizza, but it looks a bit different. The authentic Italian version is called pizza con patate. Considering that the ingredient list is relatively limited, the key here is to make sure you are using high-grade spices, potatoes, and olive oil — otherwise, you'll run the risk of it becoming a dense, bland mess. Instead of frying the potato chips and then crunching them overtop (which you could still absolutely do), this pizza variety is baked down simultaneously with the thinly sliced raw potatoes atop the cheese and dough base.
There are many other ways to add a bit of crispiness to your meals. Fried bacon, pepperoni, or crispy onions, for example. You could also go as far as to base your entire pizza around crispy potato chips and cheese, as the primary components. Adding flavorful herbs and spices like rosemary will boost intrigue and round off the otherwise surprising combination. There are other ways to personalize this combination, like honing in on ready-made potato chip flavors like sour cream and onion.
If this idea is still rubbing you the wrong way, it may just be the way you're envisioning these worlds colliding. It's true that there are many painstaking nuances between crispy and crunchy culinary components to consider in order to elevate this combination even further. Along with the sheer variety of potatoes that are worth considering for your culinary pursuits, you've also got to note the seemingly endless preparation techniques one could take advantage of.