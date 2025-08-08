The Wild Topping Chefs Are Adding To Pizza For Next-Level Crunch

For die-hard pizza fans, the limit truly doesn't exist when it comes to ways to enjoy this Italian comfort food. Though even for the biggest pizza lovers, you'd expect they'd begin to wonder about alternative topping options they just didn't have the chance to try yet ... I mean, you can only have pepperoni and cheese so many times, right? For some chefs, when it comes to funky toppings, potatoes... and especially potato chips on pizza, aren't as far out as they sound.

Though for anyone who has yet to try this unique combination, it may seem a bit too much on the wild side. Trying potato chips on pizza is like opening a can of worms. You'd be surprised to know the sheer number of uses for potato chips that transcend snacking, and the numerous ways they seem to make all the sense in the world. Texture is one of the various ways that people feel compelled by and drawn to food. This massively important component directly aligns with the inclination to add an extra layer of crunch to your meals.

For some, the component of crunch supersedes all else — incorporating additional sensory experience into the enjoyment of one's meal. Foods like pizza can often be very doughy. The added crunch factor of potato chips has the capacity to significantly increase one's enjoyment of this delicious, comforting classic. Atop the billowy crust and acidic tomato base, something crisp to round off the soft dough might be what your next pizza needs. Though any old thin potato chip won't really do the trick. Either opt for thicker, kettle cut varieties or try your hand at making your own.