We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cookbooks these days are a dime a dozen. Almost every celebrity chef and foodie influencer has at least one, and according to Marketplace, around 20 million cookbooks are sold every year. But it hasn't always been this way for this popular genre. Three hundred years ago, one of the most popular cookbooks of the 1700s was published in London. "The Compleat Housewife," first published in 1727, went through 18 editions until its final printing in 1773. It was also the first cookbook ever printed in the English Colonies when Virginia printer William Parks published it in 1742.

The antique book contains the first published recipe for "katchup" (it was called catsup before that) — which included an interesting mix of mushrooms, anchovies, and horseradish. It's also credited with being the first source for bread and butter pudding. Overall, you're not going to feel like you're reading an Ina Garten cookbook with full-page photos when you purchase this book. But that's not the point. If you're a cookbook junkie or an armchair foodie historian, this one will hit different. It's simply an important piece of culinary history. So if you're interested in getting your hands on a copy, can you get one without paying nearly $5,000?