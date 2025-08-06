The Classic Italian Dish That Held A Soft Spot In Sammy Davis Jr.'s Heart

Sammy Davis Jr. — a key member of the iconic Rat Pack that included fellow crooners Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin — was one of the biggest stars of the 1950s and '60s. Davis could do it all, a performer through and through; he could sing, dance, act, and make people laugh with his on-point impressions. All this is to say, he was a massive talent and considered a legend. Despite his superstar status, though, he was hardly fancy when it came to food. For the "Candy Man" hitmaker, it didn't get much better than his grandma's ham hocks and greens, but he was a huge fan of good ol' spaghetti and meatballs.

"I love spaghetti and meatballs," Davis told the Evening Independent, a St. Petersburg, Florida, newspaper, for a column called Celebrity Cookbook in 1966. "I swear it has nothing to do with Sinatra," he quipped, referring to his Italian-American friend's preference for classic Italian dishes (some of Sinatra's favorite foods were stuffed artichokes and veal Milanese). Davis explained that his love of spaghetti and meatballs traced back to his childhood, when he was touring as a part of an act alongside his father, Sammy Davis Sr., and godfather, Will Mastin, and the meal was a super cheap option on the road. He also told the newspaper that despite dining at some of the best restaurants, he didn't stray from his simple tastes. "Even in Rome, I always end up ordering spaghetti and meatballs," he said.