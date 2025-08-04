The Unexpected Food You Should Be Using A Rib Rack To Grill

If your rib rack only comes out during backyard BBQs for a rack of baby backs, it is time to give it a second job. That same curved metal stand you use for ribs? Turns out, it's surprisingly great for grilling almost any type of fish. Yes, fish! And once you try it, you might never go back to flipping flaky fillets directly on the grates again.

Fish can be one of the trickier proteins to grill, especially if it is delicate or skin-on. You want that golden, crisp exterior, but one wrong move and it sticks, tears, or falls apart completely. Rib racks solve that. They hold fish upright, like they do with ribs, which means the heat can circulate evenly without needing to flip the fillet. No more chasing salmon skin around the grates or babysitting your snapper to avoid a grill casualty.

The beauty of this hack is that it is not just clever but also practical. Rib racks are wide enough to hold several fillets or even whole fish, standing up on their sides. This saves grill space, especially when you are cooking for a group. Think steelhead trout fillets lined up neatly, or whole branzino stuffed with lemon and thyme, grilling together like it's no big deal.