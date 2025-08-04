The Unexpected Food You Should Be Using A Rib Rack To Grill
If your rib rack only comes out during backyard BBQs for a rack of baby backs, it is time to give it a second job. That same curved metal stand you use for ribs? Turns out, it's surprisingly great for grilling almost any type of fish. Yes, fish! And once you try it, you might never go back to flipping flaky fillets directly on the grates again.
Fish can be one of the trickier proteins to grill, especially if it is delicate or skin-on. You want that golden, crisp exterior, but one wrong move and it sticks, tears, or falls apart completely. Rib racks solve that. They hold fish upright, like they do with ribs, which means the heat can circulate evenly without needing to flip the fillet. No more chasing salmon skin around the grates or babysitting your snapper to avoid a grill casualty.
The beauty of this hack is that it is not just clever but also practical. Rib racks are wide enough to hold several fillets or even whole fish, standing up on their sides. This saves grill space, especially when you are cooking for a group. Think steelhead trout fillets lined up neatly, or whole branzino stuffed with lemon and thyme, grilling together like it's no big deal.
Grill more, flip less
It is especially useful for skin-on fish like salmon or mackerel. The rack allows the skin to crisp without sticking, and because you are not flipping anything, the risk of breakage goes way down. Want extra insurance? Lightly oil the rack and the fish before it goes on the grill.
This setup works best over indirect heat. Pile your coals to one side or turn off one burner if using gas. That way, the fish cooks gently and evenly, with enough time for flavors to build and skin to firm up. You can season simply with a store-bought olive oil, salt, and pepper, or go bold with marinades or spice rubs. A miso glaze, chimichurri drizzle, or harissa paste all hold up well on the grill and complement the smoky notes beautifully.
Once cooked, serve your grilled fish over couscous or rice, tucked into those Mexican style tacos, or flaked into a grain bowl with herbs and lemon. You will get that satisfying grilled flavor without the frustration of stuck skin or broken pieces. And if you are the type who doesn't grill fish often because it seems finicky, this might be the method that changes that.