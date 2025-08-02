The Pickle Juice Brand Used In The Original Pickleback Shot

Anyone venturing into the bar scene in the early aughts may be familiar with the pickleback shot. It's performed exactly as its name implies, chasing a shot of Jameson Irish Whiskey with pickle juice. Call it nostalgia, but although this is done with whatever pickle juice is available, some prefer to keep the shot true to the brand that was used when it originated. Like many things in the culinary realm, the lore gets murky, but the general claim is that McClure's Pickles is that brand. This is due to one bar in New York, near the pickle brand's headquarters, that famously claims to be the originator of the shot. However, that recipe technically predates the tale — and that bar — as the drink can be found throughout the world.

The generally accepted legend behind the Pickleback begins at Bushwick Country Club circa 2006. John Roberts, the owner, had recently opened his establishment — around the same time McClure's Pickles started business. The pickle company needed a place to store extra inventory, so they approached Roberts asking to use his basement. After agreeing, Roberts was gifted some personal pickle inventory for the bar as thanks. Fast forward to an opening shift with faithful bartender, Reggie Cunningham, nursing a hangover with a jar of McClure's Pickles. A regular enters, requesting a glass of pickle brine. After some understandable hesitation, the shift bartender abided and insisted on doing a shot pre-pickle juice. Surprised by how smooth and flavorful it was, Cunningham and Roberts made it a house specialty. From there, it gained global notoriety over the years to come.