Why Fresh Ginger Is Getting More And More Expensive

Chances are, you've probably received a bit of a shock when shopping for some fresh ginger at your local market. It isn't just your store; ginger prices have gone up quite a lot in the last few years, and according to forecasts, prices are only going to get higher. This is mainly because Peru, a key supplier of fresh ginger, has seen local farms and suppliers shut down due to the high costs of shipping and manufacturing, resulting in a 43% decline in their ginger exports since 2024. On top of that, other major ginger suppliers such as Costa Rica, Honduras, and the Philippines have had their own unique troubles, from bacterial diseases ruining nearly 40% of Costa Rican crops, to aggressive weather patterns like El Niño drying out Philippine farmland — and, on the opposite end of the spectrum, typhoons wiping out Philippine crops.

The ebb and flow of a crop supply is the natural way of the world, but in this case, the shortages of ginger are also meeting at a crossroads with increased demand. Around the world, ginger usage is growing as the Western world embraces its flavors in everything from Asian-inspired dinners to beverages. At the same time, supply struggles to keep up for the reasons mentioned above. Now, as more people look to use high-quality and fresh ginger in their kitchens, they have a few choices: Use something else, use an inferior form of ginger, get the less fibrous and less tasty, cheaper Chinese ginger, or pay up. Based on historical wholesale prices, it looks like people are opening up their wallets and getting the good stuff, and are going to keep shelling out cash for great ginger products.