The Pantry Staple That Makes Disposing Of Used Cooking Oil A Breeze

Let's be honest, there's nothing better than a plate of crunchy, golden-brown, deep-fried Jalapeño poppers full of gooey cheese or a juicy, mouthwatering piece of fried chicken to satisfy your late-night cravings. There's something about the crispy texture and the rich, fatty flavor that makes deep-fried food so undeniably addictive. That is, until you finish dinner and find yourself stuck with a full pot of cooking oil that needs to be disposed of.

Now, pouring it down the sink might be the first thing that pops to your mind, but it's actually the worst choice you could make. Not only does this practice contribute to water pollution, but it can also cause serious plumbing problems. This is because, as the oil cools and solidifies, it can cause severe drain blockages that could end up costing you thousands of dollars in repairs. That said, there are far better and more reasonable ways to dispose of cooking oil. In case you weren't aware, one of the best solutions for this is a kitchen staple that's most probably sitting in your pantry right now. You guessed it — it's baking soda.

Baking soda is an incredibly versatile household item. Not only does it boast more than a dozen unexpected uses — whether to deodorize the fridge, tenderize meat, or clean pots and kitchen silverware — but when mixed with used cooking oil, it creates a semi-solid paste that can go straight to the trash without turning your kitchen into a complete mess.