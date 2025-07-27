The Right Type Of Tonic For Your Next Espresso Tonic

It's an abomination to drink hot coffee in the summer, but sometimes a cold brew or iced latte doesn't quite cut it. Is it possible to make coffee more refreshing, without following a bizarre trend like adding espresso to orange juice? To cool off and balance your strong brew, consider adding some carbonation to make an espresso tonic.

This caffeinated creation originates from Sweden, and its recipe is as straightforward as it sounds. Pour some tonic over ice, add fresh espresso, then add an optional splash of simple syrup or an orange slice garnish, and voilà. But what type of tonic water is best? Chowhound spoke to Andrea Allen, co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab and former U.S. Barista Champ, to find out, "I prefer to use a high-quality, non-flavored or non-herb tonic water. Fever-Tree is a quality product that can be found widely."

Makes sense — added flavors can really alter how the espresso tastes. With tonic water flavors like berry and yuzu, you can see how these might be conflicting with coffee. If you drink tonic water in a cocktail, you know it's quite bitter – tonic water has medicinal origins after all. Espresso also has bitter notes, and Allen has a piece of advice to ensure that there isn't too much of this taste in the drink, "Tonic is "bitter," so having a higher quality product makes the quinine a smoother flavor experience, which translates directly into the beverage."