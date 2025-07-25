Fried Eggs Get A Serious Flavor Boost Thanks To Pickle Juice

Two eggs cracked in some melted butter over medium heat. For sunny side up eggs, this usually takes a few minutes. With about one minute left, we dropped about a tablespoon of pickle juice in and covered the pan. The pickle juice helped steam the eggs just enough to make the whites and yolks set. The result? We're not complaining.

While this extra step might not be your everyday go-to for cooking eggs, it's not a bad option at all if you want to mix things up. The pickle juice adds seasoning, in the form of brininess, with the cut of vinegar balancing out the creaminess of the egg yolks. Too much pickle juice would overpower the eggs, but we thought a tablespoon was the right amount.

Obviously, if you don't like pickles then this won't be your deal (dill?). But there's actually all kinds of different ways you can use pickle juice. It's not uncommon for pickle juice to be part of a chicken brine or marinade. Some tasty burger and fry sauce recipes give instructions to mix it in. Obviously it also works well as a pickling agent for many vegetables. You can use the pickle juice in a salad dressing, a chicken salad, or even an alcoholic beverage — like a bloody Mary or martini. So go ahead and drop a dab of pickle juice into the pan with your fried eggs. But as we've explained, you can also do a lot more with it. Maybe we've all been sleeping on the versatility of pickle juice for way too long.