Velvety, rich and irresistibly buttery, creamed corn is the ultimate side dish that summer or Thanksgiving simply wouldn't be the same without. But perhaps what's most impressive about this incredibly delicious yet wonderfully budget-friendly childhood classic is that it takes only a couple of ingredients to make. Just simmer some sweet corn in a thick cream sauce, season it well, and once done, don't forget to top it off with some parmesan and fresh herbs for a burst of flavor. And since there's a scientific reason bacon tastes good with everything, why not throw in a bit of that fatty goodness too?

But if you're up for trying something new, and perhaps tweaking the original recipe of this beloved side dish, you might be surprised to learn that adding a bit of corn milk can truly upgrade its flavor. Corn milk is in fact, a sweet and starchy summer beverage, that's commonly used in soups, salad dressing, sauces, puddings and even coffee, all to boost their taste and texture.

There are two simple ways to get corn milk. The first one involves scraping the kernels off the cob and pressing out the milky liquid with the back of a knife. The other alternative is to blend cooked corn with water, milk or sweetened condensed milk, and then use a fine-mesh sieve to strain it. But what truly makes it a perfect addition to creamed corn is how it adds a natural sweetness to the dish and enhances the corn flavor while keeping it light at the same time.