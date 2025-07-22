The Worst Flour For Bread And Cookies Is Not The One You'd Expect

There can be an overwhelming amount of flour options to choose from when you're perusing the baking aisle, and many of them include brands you grew up with. Nostalgic and familiar names such as Pillsbury may be sitting in your kitchen cupboard right now; however, when Chowhound set out to test nine of the most popular flour brands and rank them from worst to best, surprisingly, Pillsbury showed up last.

As our tester worked their way through the most popular flour brands, some patterns emerged. The weaker flours in the list often produced flatter cookies, loaves with less chew, or products with an overall lack of flavor, and Pillsbury was the worst offender. It's not that it was unusable, but compared with better flours, the results just didn't hold up. Test bakes made with it came out overly wet or slack (even when the recipes were followed exactly), and the end results leaned more cake-like than chewy.

Because of its performance, our tester concluded that Pillsbury might work better for light cakes as opposed to than anything that needs strength or stretch. It would probably be a great flour to use if you're whipping up quick pancakes. Using cake, bread, or all-purpose flour changes baked goods pretty substantially, and a good all-purpose flour sits right in the middle. Unfortunately, Pillsbury just doesn't pass the test.