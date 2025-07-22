Add A Fiery Kick To Store-Bought Tomato Sauce With This Cheap Pantry Staple

If you're looking for a more flavorful store-bought tomato sauce or even just sprucing up a can full of tomatoes, you probably have the ingredients to make it happen in your pantry. Cayenne pepper seasoning brings balance to a sauce with too much sweetness or saltiness, and it can help mask any unsavory "artificial" tastes. This pepper has spicy and earthy notes that draw comparisons to paprika and chili powder, which pair with the basil and oregano in tomato sauce.

Tomatoes and peppers have been around the world and back again. While many American recipes are riffs on preexisting Italian traditions, several Italian foods owe their flair to the Americas. Tomatoes and chili peppers are native to Central and South America, and they were introduced to Italy during the Spanish colonial period.

There's already a precedent for adding whole, dried, or powdered pepper to tomato sauce, as peperoncino — the crushed and dried chili flake blend, not the sweet yellow chili — that's used in pasta dishes such as penne arrabbiata and aglio e olio. With a pinch of cayenne, you can bring globally adored flavors to your next batch of pasta.