What's The Most Expensive Steak At LongHorn Steakhouse?

When it comes to steakhouse chains in the U.S., you could do a lot worse than LongHorn. When we ranked the top steakhouse chains in the country, LongHorn Steakhouse finished somewhere in the middle. While it didn't reach the heights of The Capital Grille, it fared way better than chains like Logan's Roadhouse and Saltgrass.

Operating since 1981, the steakhouse chain has expanded from its first location in Atlanta, Georgia, to nearly 600 locations across the country. With all that experience, LongHorn knows how to make a good steak. And when it comes to its most expensive steak — the LongHorn Porterhouse — the chain's ability to grill a steak really shines. The 22-ounce porterhouse costs $35.99 and comes with two sides. It should be noted that like most chains, the prices at LongHorn can vary slightly by location.

LongHorn isn't alone when it comes to having a pricey porterhouse. This cut of steak is essentially a larger T-bone — with a filet on one side of the bone and a New York Strip on the other. Most restaurants' porterhouse options will be more expensive than other cuts. But can you get a better deal on a porterhouse at other chain steakhouses?