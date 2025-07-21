What's The Most Expensive Steak At LongHorn Steakhouse?
When it comes to steakhouse chains in the U.S., you could do a lot worse than LongHorn. When we ranked the top steakhouse chains in the country, LongHorn Steakhouse finished somewhere in the middle. While it didn't reach the heights of The Capital Grille, it fared way better than chains like Logan's Roadhouse and Saltgrass.
Operating since 1981, the steakhouse chain has expanded from its first location in Atlanta, Georgia, to nearly 600 locations across the country. With all that experience, LongHorn knows how to make a good steak. And when it comes to its most expensive steak — the LongHorn Porterhouse — the chain's ability to grill a steak really shines. The 22-ounce porterhouse costs $35.99 and comes with two sides. It should be noted that like most chains, the prices at LongHorn can vary slightly by location.
LongHorn isn't alone when it comes to having a pricey porterhouse. This cut of steak is essentially a larger T-bone — with a filet on one side of the bone and a New York Strip on the other. Most restaurants' porterhouse options will be more expensive than other cuts. But can you get a better deal on a porterhouse at other chain steakhouses?
How does the LongHorn Porterhouse price compare to other chain steakhouses?
As we mentioned, porterhouse steaks inherently aren't cheap. Ruth's Chris has a 24-ounce T-bone (essentially a porterhouse) that sells for $68. If you're looking for a shareable option and 24 ounces isn't enough, you can order a 40-ounce Porterhouse for Two for $123. On the less expensive side, Texas Roadhouse's 23-ounce porterhouse costs $33.99, while Outback's 22-ounce Melbourne Porterhouse will set you back $37.99. So, in all, the LongHorn Porterhouse — at $35.99 — is a pretty good deal, especially considering it's the most expensive steak on the menu.
To really take this delicious steak to the next level, don't forget about those steakhouse sides. With Ruth's Chris being the exception (its steaks come a la carte), the other steakhouse chains offer two sides with their porterhouses. LongHorn Steakhouse offers classic options – such as loaded baked potatoes, mashed potatoes, french fries, sweet potatoes, and Caesar salad. For a $2.99 upcharge, you can order steakhouse mac and cheese, fire-grilled corn on the cob, steamed asparagus, crispy Brussels sprouts, and several other soup and salad options. Both Texas Roadhouse and Outback have similar side items.
Needless to say, you won't leave LongHorn Steakhouse hungry if you order its 22-ounce porterhouse with two of those hearty sides. And while you might feel like it's a splurge to spend $36 on a steak, it's actually not a bad deal compared to other chain steakhouses.