If Your Dried Chiles Are Old And Brittle, Use This Hack To Liven Them Back Up Before Cooking

So, you found a bag of dried chiles in the back of the pantry, but they're cracked and as dry as paper. Maybe you wanted to make a delicious bowl of spicy, slow-cooked beef chili, but now you're discouraged. You might think the chiles are old and useless, but do not throw them away yet. Knowing a thing or two about hot peppers can go a long way, and a bit of microwave magic can make even the oldest, crunchiest chiles usable again. And it only takes a few seconds.

Dried chiles aren't "bad" when they get brittle. They've simply dehydrated over time. It's moisture that renders them supple and easy to chop before being cooked. When chiles are crumbly and brittle, they may be a real pain to work with, even with all that concentrated flavor. But if you microwave them for a few seconds, you're basically waking them up.

To test this, put your chiles flat in a single layer on a microwave-safe plate. Begin microwaving in short intervals, only 10 seconds at first. In most home microwaves, it will only take about 25 to 30 seconds total. They're ready when they're pliable and emit that intense smoky chile aroma. Toasted, warmed chiles give off a nutty, earthy aroma that's welcoming. And when they're tender, those flavors blend more easily into soups, sauces, or marinades, giving your dish real depth.