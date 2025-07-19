You'll Never Believe What Alton Brown Uses To Make A Grilled Cheese

Alton Brown has a qualm with grilled cheese sandwiches. Well, not exactly. He has a problem with 99.99% of grilled cheese sandwiches that are just pretending to be grilled cheese sandwiches, but are griddled, rather than grilled. It's an important distinction, and Brown is clear this kind of travesty would never happen in his kitchen. The savior he is, the former Good Eats presenter swooped onto YouTube to show fans how it's really done. The result? "It's double freakin' grilled!"

The TV personality starts off with a charcoal grill, with natural chunk charcoal stacked up on one side. He brandishes two handmade trays and grilled spatulas with foil, before loading them with extra-sharp cheddar and Gruyère. The two cheeses add sharpness and nuttiness, creating a crisp crust yet high gooeyness factor. Their flavors are intensified by a dry mustard, smoked paprika, and black pepper spice mix.

"When this stuff starts bubbling, don't look directly at it or you will get hypnotized," Brown warns. He heats the cheese on the grill, avoiding the direct heat, alongside thick slabs of country bread. Then, he slides the cheese onto the slices, wraps the sandwiches in tinfoil, and gives them another minute to crisp up. "That, my friends, is a grilled sandwich made from grilled cheese," he concludes.