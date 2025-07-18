How Much Instant Dry Yeast You Should Use In Place Of Active

Yeast is the key to soft, springy specialty breads and sturdy pizza crust. It's the reason why dinner rolls are so fluffy, why naan is so light and chewy, and why the many flavors of banana breads have structure that holds up under all those mix-ins. But what happens if you don't have the right kind of yeast for your baking project? Can you substitute instant dry yeast for the active yeast called for in a recipe, and how much should you use to get the same result?

For some expert advice on how to use yeast in baking, we turned to Sheena Otto, owner and executive baker of Sheena's Cocina in Brooklyn, New York. In an exclusive conversation with Chowhound, she said there isn't much of a difference between using active yeast and instant dry yeast when it comes to quantity. "The amounts are interchangeable," Otto said. "You can substitute the yeasts without any issue."

Note that while you won't need to adjust the exact amount of yeast in your recipe, you will need to tweak other parts of the process if you swap the two types. "However, bear in mind that you do not need to bloom instant dry yeast the way you must bloom active yeast, so be sure to adjust your recipe to account for any liquid you would have used to bloom your yeast," Otto explained. "You should add that extra 'blooming liquid' to the rest of the liquid intended for the recipe."