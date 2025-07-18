Alton Brown's Go-To Olive Oil Brand Comes From An Unexpected Place

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to olive oil, chefs don't mess around. They know the importance of good quality oil, and how it can elevate a dish in both flavor and texture. Celebrity chef Alton Brown is no exception — known for his scientific approach to cooking, of course he would have a go-to olive oil. Not all olive oils are created equal, and here's which brand Brown depends on in his no-nonsense kitchen.

When asked about his favorite brands at the grocery store, Brown told Food Network, "I'm crazy about Georgia Olive Farms olive oil because it's green, bright, fruity and from my home state." This is particularly interesting because Georgia is not known for olive production, but rather other crops like peanuts, pecans, and peaches. Most olives and olive oil come from abroad, from countries like Spain. Domestically, California produces 95% of the olives that are grown in the United States, but a very small percentage are grown in Georgia.

Georgia Olive Farms, based in Lakeland, is one significant producer in the southern state, growing olive varieties like arbosana, arbequina, and koroneiki that originate in the Mediterranean. The farm was founded in 2009 with a mission to bring olive cultivation back to Georgia, a state that hadn't seen a commercial olive harvest since the 1800s. The farm's first successful harvest came in 2011, the first to do so since before the Civil War, when Georgia had a small but active olive-growing community.