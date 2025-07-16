How To Eat Protein-Packed Lupini Beans, For The Uninitiated

You may have heard of lupini beans, which are a traditional Mediterranean food that have become popular in North America. The beans are prized for their dense nutrition, and by people who enjoy a low carbohydrate diet. They're often eaten as a packaged snack, but are also available dry or purchased already prepared in a jar. If you're not familiar with how to utilize this nutritional powerhouse, here are some ideas on how to prepare and serve them.

One cup of the nutritious lupini bean has about 198 calories and contains 26 grams of protein, 16 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams of fat, and 5 grams of fiber. The beans have a tougher shell and are soft inside, and look similar to fava beans.

When purchased dry, they need to be soaked overnight in salted water, then cooked for about 2.5 hours. Then, after cooking, the beans are soaked again with new water, replacing it twice a day for five to seven days. This process removes the bitter flavor from the alkaloids in the shell. They should be a buttery golden color when they have been cooked properly. If you buy the beans in a can or jar, they have already been cooked and are ready to eat. It's a good idea to rinse the beans before consuming them to remove some of the salt. The outer shell is edible, but most people prefer to remove it and just eat the softer inner part of the bean. Lupini beans can be eaten alone as a delicious snack, or as a part of a larger recipe.