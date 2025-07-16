Alton Brown's Go-To Olive Oil Is A Bougie Choice, But So Worth It

When shopping for the right olive oil, a bottle priced at a $38 to $43 price tag might raise an eyebrow or two, but there are legitimate reasons for that hefty number. Farming costs like hand harvesting and small-batch processing can hike up the price. Georgia Olive Farms also takes on the challenge of transporting freshly picked olives for pressing within the government-regulated 24-hour window. To maintain extra-virgin olive oil standards and the purity of the oil, meticulous attention is paid to cultivating this crop. This is no ordinary operation.

Many of the olive oils found in supermarkets in America are mass-produced imports. Olive oils produced in the U.S. have to adhere to strict labeling and quality regulations. That means no fillers, like vegetable oil, and full transparency from the grove to the bottle. When you buy domestically produced olive oil, you are not only investing in small-batch craftsmanship, you are also supporting U.S. farmers and their commitment to providing local products that are grown with integrity.

Much like investing in a high-quality knife for your collection or a tin of Italian truffles, artisanal olive oil can be a small upgrade that delivers big results in your kitchen. Dip a toe in southern innovation and pour it over a platter of grilled Georgia peaches with fresh basil, or use it as a base for a homemade salad dressing. The options are endless when it comes to high-quality olive oil. Alton Brown's love for Georgia Farms Olive Oil could be as simple as hometown pride, but the flavor, craftsmanship, and story of this olive oil speak for themselves.