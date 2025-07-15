The Butter Hack From WWII That Makes A Pound Last Twice As Long

Butter is one of those ingredients you don't want to be caught short on when you need it. Fortunately, often due to necessity, people have created many food hacks. One hack in particular can nearly double the amount of butter in your fridge, and it dates back to World War II. For this wartime hack, you're going to need butter, plain gelatin, evaporated milk, water, and salt to taste. You'll also need a saucepan and a container suitable to use as a double boiler insert, such as a metal, heatproof glass, or ceramic bowl. Or, if you have one, you can also use a dedicated double boiler insert.

Start by cutting the butter into small pieces to help it soften more quickly, then set it aside. Next, grab your saucepan, fill it halfway, and heat the water until it's hot but not boiling. Add your plain gelatin and about a quarter cup of cold water to the bowl (the top of your double boiler). Let it sit for a few minutes to bloom. Then place the bowl over your double boiler and stir gently until the gelatin is fully dissolved. Carefully remove the bowl from the boiler and add 14 ½ ounces of evaporated milk and a pinch of salt, if desired. Set aside. Place the bowl of butter over the hot water in the double boiler and stir gently until the butter is soft but not melted. Remove from heat. Pour the gelatin-milk mixture over the softened butter, and use an electric mixer on medium-low speed to mix until smooth and fully combined. Once combined, transfer the mixture to a container and store in the fridge until it is hard again.

Overall, this mixture is best used as a spread rather than to grease a pan. Nevertheless, this can be a life-changing food hack when you're in a pinch.