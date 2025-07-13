The Best Dark Soy Sauce Substitute Starts With Tamari — And It's Gluten-Free

There are times you absolutely need some dark soy sauce, like when you're sitting down to eat a rainbow sushi roll or making oven-baked honey soy marinated chicken thighs. It's a must-have for marinating and adding flavor to all sorts of dishes, as well as for dipping. And it really puts a damper on the mood when you discover that you're all out. But, when your bottle of soy sauce runs dry, don't change your plan for dinner entirely. Instead, reach for tamari to make a sauce that is rich, delicious, and naturally gluten-free.

Tamari and soy sauce are two fermented condiments that share many characteristics. They're both salty and slightly sweet (though in varying degrees) with lots of umami flavor, and they're both made from soy beans, which is why tamari can work in place of soy sauce in a pinch. However, tamari is usually wheat-free, while wheat is almost always added to soy sauce during fermentation. Tamari is also less salty and has a richer flavor with a slightly thicker texture than soy sauce. But it's better to use tamari instead of the saltier and more watery light soy sauce to get a fuller, more robust flavor akin to dark soy sauce in your dipping sauce.