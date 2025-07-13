The Best Dark Soy Sauce Substitute Starts With Tamari — And It's Gluten-Free
There are times you absolutely need some dark soy sauce, like when you're sitting down to eat a rainbow sushi roll or making oven-baked honey soy marinated chicken thighs. It's a must-have for marinating and adding flavor to all sorts of dishes, as well as for dipping. And it really puts a damper on the mood when you discover that you're all out. But, when your bottle of soy sauce runs dry, don't change your plan for dinner entirely. Instead, reach for tamari to make a sauce that is rich, delicious, and naturally gluten-free.
Tamari and soy sauce are two fermented condiments that share many characteristics. They're both salty and slightly sweet (though in varying degrees) with lots of umami flavor, and they're both made from soy beans, which is why tamari can work in place of soy sauce in a pinch. However, tamari is usually wheat-free, while wheat is almost always added to soy sauce during fermentation. Tamari is also less salty and has a richer flavor with a slightly thicker texture than soy sauce. But it's better to use tamari instead of the saltier and more watery light soy sauce to get a fuller, more robust flavor akin to dark soy sauce in your dipping sauce.
Mix tamari and brown sugar for a head-turning dark soy sauce substitute
For a sticky, sweet, and salty dipping sauce, combine tamari with brown sugar. Tamari is more umami than dark soy sauce, so adding a tiny bit of brown sugar gives it more sweetness for a similar flavor. The mellow salty tones in the tamari pair well with these sweet ingredients without overpowering them. It makes a great dipping sauce for all kinds of foods, especially pot stickers and pan-fried gyoza (Japan's favorite dumplings). You can make variations on the basic combo, like a Chinese garlic sauce with tamari instead of dark soy sauce, brown sugar, hot peppers, red pepper flakes, rice vinegar, fresh garlic and ginger, and spices.
Tamari and brown sugar is a duo that works as much more than just a dipping sauce. The combo creates a balanced foundation for other ingredients, like lemon for teriyaki chicken bowls, or garlic, onions, and other aromatics for beef stir-fry. It also makes a great glaze for an Asian-inspired meatloaf, chicken wings, and salmon. Add a little tamari, celery, and mushrooms to a classic Sloppy Joe recipe for a fresh take on a weeknight meal. Or use tamari and brown sugar to make a sticky-sweet marinade for all kinds of protein, including tofu and other vegan and vegetarian options.