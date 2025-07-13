The Unexpected Way To Transform Leftover Tuna Oil Into An Elegant Appetizer

Canned tuna may be one of the most divisive foods ever to exist. While some reject it for its fishy flavor, opting for canned chicken or beans instead, others can't get enough of its meaty, umami deliciousness — especially varieties packed in oil. The oil-packed tins often have a silkier texture and richer flavor, making it easy to upgrade your canned tuna in many creative ways, such as forming it into seafood burgers or mixing it with fresh herbs and Greek yogurt for a fresh take on tuna salad.

Of course, most of these recipes call for drained tuna, but that's no reason to let that flavorful oil go to waste. There are lots of delicious ways to use leftover canned tuna oil, including turning it into an elegant appetizer that's ridiculously tasty for how simple it is. The idea is to treat it just like you would high-quality olive oil and turn it into an herby, savory dipping liquid for bread. This may sound odd, but the fact that anchovies are a key ingredient in Caesar salad dressing is proof enough that a touch of sharp fishiness can elevate a dish in ways that ordinary salt and pepper simply can't.

Since each can of tuna only contains a few tablespoons of oil, you may need to mix it with some light olive oil to make it go a little further, especially if you plan to serve a crowd. Make sure to choose high-quality canned tuna to get the best tasting oil.