The Unexpected Way To Transform Leftover Tuna Oil Into An Elegant Appetizer
Canned tuna may be one of the most divisive foods ever to exist. While some reject it for its fishy flavor, opting for canned chicken or beans instead, others can't get enough of its meaty, umami deliciousness — especially varieties packed in oil. The oil-packed tins often have a silkier texture and richer flavor, making it easy to upgrade your canned tuna in many creative ways, such as forming it into seafood burgers or mixing it with fresh herbs and Greek yogurt for a fresh take on tuna salad.
Of course, most of these recipes call for drained tuna, but that's no reason to let that flavorful oil go to waste. There are lots of delicious ways to use leftover canned tuna oil, including turning it into an elegant appetizer that's ridiculously tasty for how simple it is. The idea is to treat it just like you would high-quality olive oil and turn it into an herby, savory dipping liquid for bread. This may sound odd, but the fact that anchovies are a key ingredient in Caesar salad dressing is proof enough that a touch of sharp fishiness can elevate a dish in ways that ordinary salt and pepper simply can't.
Since each can of tuna only contains a few tablespoons of oil, you may need to mix it with some light olive oil to make it go a little further, especially if you plan to serve a crowd. Make sure to choose high-quality canned tuna to get the best tasting oil.
From canned to classy — making the best tuna-based dipping oil
The first step to making this expensive-tasting bread dipping oil is to make sure it is well-strained, which prevents the tuna flavor from being too strong due to particles of fish left in the oil. Simply push your oil through a fine sieve into a clean glass container, as glass doesn't absorb odors and flavors, ensuring your dip has a clean, fresh taste. It's also best to store any leftover oil in glass for this reason.
Next, if you only have a little tuna oil from a single can, whisk some extra virgin olive oil to make it go further, but not too much, as you don't want to dilute the flavor of the tuna oil. The mix should still smell pleasantly like tuna and not overwhelmingly of olive oil. Once those are whisked together, it's time for the fun part — choosing your seasonings. There's practically a limitless array of flavors to choose from, and many of them already pair beautifully with tuna.
While you can certainly go classic with an Italian seasoning blend, garlic, onion powder, and red chili flakes, you can also get adventurous with things like cayenne pepper, smoked paprika, dried lemon or orange zest, or even Asian flavors like ginger and scallions. Whisk your chosen seasonings into the oil and let the flavors marry for a few minutes before enjoying with a soft, absorbent bread like focaccia, naan, or a rich and buttery brioche.