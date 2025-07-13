Here's The Absolute Best Way To Make Caesar Salad Vegan

Caesar salad is one of the most classic leafy green ensembles around. Unfortunately, though, not everyone can sink their fork into this popular dish. Despite what some may think, not all salads are vegan-friendly. There are many ways to spruce up a bowl of Caesar salad so that it tastes restaurant-worthy, but sometimes the next step is adjusting the recipe so that it caters to all dietary requirements. Your vegan guests will thank you for it, and you might even love it enough to add it to your list of go-to meals.

Those who follow a vegan diet often have to skip past the classic Caesar salad on the menu because the ingredients usually include a range of items that aren't suitable for vegans, like buttery croutons, anchovies, eggs, and cheese. Whether you are looking to perfect your vegan Caesar salad skills or are just curious and want to try a plant-based version of this classic dish, the best way to nail the alternative is to lean into the original flavors. Caesar salad is characterized by its combination of crunchy and creamy textures paired with intense garlic notes. This dish's fans love the richness from the olives and dressing, the saltiness and umami flavor from the anchovies, and freshness from the romaine lettuce.