The Extra Step You Should Do When Making Whipped Cream

From your local diner to Starbucks and everywhere in between, everyone has a favorite whipped cream. Our favorite is homemade, and if you don't agree, it might be because you simply aren't making it right! Whether you're topping off a pie or sneaking spoonfuls straight from the bowl (we won't judge), whipping cream perfectly takes just one extra step: chill your tools.

If you've ever seen a recipe that calls for a cold whisk, this is a similar concept. When making whipped cream, aeration is key to create those light, fluffy peaks. The colder your tools, the better they'll support the structure of the cream as it thickens, and colder tools will help the cream whip faster. Warmer tools can cause the fat in the cream to soften too quickly, leaving you with a sloppy, soupy mess that melts quickly instead of creating the perfect whipped texture you're aiming for.

So, whip out an easy whipped cream recipe, and before you get started, pop a metal mixing bowl and whisk or beaters in the freezer (not the fridge!) for 10 to 15 minutes. If you want to take it a step further, make sure your kitchen environment is cool too, especially on hot days. That way, you'll have better control over the process, preventing potential mishaps like overwhipping or underwhipping.