The Extra Step You Should Do When Making Whipped Cream
From your local diner to Starbucks and everywhere in between, everyone has a favorite whipped cream. Our favorite is homemade, and if you don't agree, it might be because you simply aren't making it right! Whether you're topping off a pie or sneaking spoonfuls straight from the bowl (we won't judge), whipping cream perfectly takes just one extra step: chill your tools.
If you've ever seen a recipe that calls for a cold whisk, this is a similar concept. When making whipped cream, aeration is key to create those light, fluffy peaks. The colder your tools, the better they'll support the structure of the cream as it thickens, and colder tools will help the cream whip faster. Warmer tools can cause the fat in the cream to soften too quickly, leaving you with a sloppy, soupy mess that melts quickly instead of creating the perfect whipped texture you're aiming for.
So, whip out an easy whipped cream recipe, and before you get started, pop a metal mixing bowl and whisk or beaters in the freezer (not the fridge!) for 10 to 15 minutes. If you want to take it a step further, make sure your kitchen environment is cool too, especially on hot days. That way, you'll have better control over the process, preventing potential mishaps like overwhipping or underwhipping.
Save homemade whipped cream with these easy hacks
In addition to keeping your tools and environment chilled to make great whipped cream, we also recommend ensuring that your cream is cold. Most whipped cream recipes call for heavy whipping cream and powdered sugar. Always use heavy cream with at least 30% fat for the best results. Low-fat options won't whip as well, leaving you with a disappointing texture. And remember, avoid adding sugar too early. Wait until soft peaks form before sweetening your cream to avoid weighing it down.
When it comes to making homemade whipped cream, it's all about precision. One common mistake? Overwhipping. Whipping cream for too long means you can actually risk turning your cream into butter! But don't panic — there's an easy way to fix overwhipped cream too. Just add a splash of unwhipped cream and gently fold it in until you've restored that fluffy consistency. Another trick? If your cream starts to soften too quickly, pop the bowl back in the fridge for a few minutes to cool things down again.