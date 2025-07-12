The Lazy Hack To Get Grapes Off The Stem In No Time

Grapes are among the most popular snacking fruits in the United States — and it's really no wonder. Their sweet, tangy flavor is appealing to people of all ages, they stay fresh for longer than most berries, and the bunches make them both portable and beautiful when draped over a charcuterie board. However, those elegant vines are also a recipe for tedium when it's time to destem and store the grapes so that they last longer, or when you'd like to slice them in half to feed to your little ones.

Though plucking your grapes from the vine one by one isn't typically difficult, it's both boring and time-consuming, especially if your household consumes its fair share of these antioxidant-rich little fruits. Fortunately, there's a fairly simple technique for removing most of the grapes from the vine all at once. Simply place the entire bunch on a clean tea towel, fold it over, and gently massage the resulting bundle until all of the grapes are destemmed, which should only take a few minutes.

This works because the tea towel provides just enough friction to twist the grapes from the stems without smushing them. It also makes it much easier to spot and toss bad fruit, along with simplifying the task of cleaning your grapes thoroughly since you don't have to worry about dirt hiding in the stems. It's also a real timesaver if you're prepping the fruit to make a roasted grape tart or creamy grape salad.